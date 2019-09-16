Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Clear Lake neighborhood

Visiting Clear Lake, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza place to a doughnut shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Clear Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dan's Pizza Co.

Photo: mark b./Yelp

Topping the list is Dan's Pizza Co., a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 15148 Highway 3, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned spot serves up salads, wings, sandwiches and pasta, too. On the menu, look for the Dan-O-Saur Pounder pizza, which the restaurant claims is the largest pie in Houston, at 30 inches. Yelpers also recommend ordering the spicy garlic parmesan wings, as well as the sausage and pepperoni calzone.

Find the full menu here.

2. Maggiano's

Next up is bar and Italian spot Maggiano's, situated at 700 Baybrook Mall, G120. With four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The franchise eatery has locations across the country. The menu features soup, salad, steak, veal, pasta, chicken and seafood. Try the four-cheese ravioli and the chicken and spinach manicotti. A solid list of cold and hot appetizers is also on offer, ranging from stuffed mushrooms to tomato caprese.

Check it all out here.

3. Whiskey Cake

Photo: whiskey cake/Yelp

Whiskey bar, breakfast and brunch and New American spot Whiskey Cake is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 18840 Gulf Freeway, four stars out of 679 reviews.

The restaurant has seven locations in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. According to its website, the restaurant is a "neighborhood joint for craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food" that uses locally-sourced ingredients. The franchise serves up salads, burgers, eggs, chicken, sandwiches, seafood and soup. Early risers may opt for banana caramel pancakes; pork, egg and grits; or the French toast "Monte Cristo."

Find the full menu here.

4. Donald's Donuts

Photo: brandon d./Yelp

Donald's Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 435 El Dorado Blvd., Suite 10 to see for yourself.

Try the cinnamon rolls, apple fritters or a decorated glazed doughnut. More savory menu options include the spicy boudain kolache and the sausage, egg and cheese croissant sandwich.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.