Explore the 3 newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a tiki bar to a Greek cafe, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut near you.

The Toasted Coconut

Photo: the toasted coconut/Yelp

The Toasted Coconut is a tiki bar that recently opened at 1617 Richmond Ave. in Montrose. On the menu, look for classic tiki drinks and tropical fare, such as a chickpea curry, whole fish with Mala sauce, Baja-style mussels and "Grandma hot chicken."

Sweet Memes

Photo: sweet m./Yelp

Now open at 9630 Clarewood Drive, Suite A-8, is Sweet Memes, a Sharpstown spot to score desserts, coffee, tea, smoothies, mojitos and more. The menu features toasts, waffles, crepes, cheesecake and namagashi, a traditional Japanese cake. Yelpers are fans of Sweet Memes: It's got five stars out of six reviews, so far.

Anonymous Cafe

Photo: corey b./Yelp

A Greenway/Upper Kirby area newcomer, Anonymous Cafe, is a traditional, all-day Greek eatery that's located at 3701 Kirby Drive. The menu features authentic Mediterranean cuisine, such as quiche, Greek yogurt, spanakopita, a souvlaki platter, chicken salad, a pita wrap and baklava, as well as coffee, tea and orange juice. There's also a daily lunch special. With five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.