Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Itching to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a salon/spa to a Japanese restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open around town.

Pepper Lunch

PHOTo: lauren c./YELP

Pepper Lunch is an international Japanese steakhouse and curry chain that recently opened a new outpost at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C, in Sharpstown.

Pepper Lunch specializes in teppanyaki-style meals, in which diners sear their own meats in sizzling hot plates with their own mix of handcrafted sauces, and the restaurant also serves a variety of curry dishes, salads and veggie bowls.

The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea

Photo: huyen d./Yelp

Wander over to 8224 Kirby Drive in South Main and you'll find The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, a new spot to score bubble tea, fresh fruit juices, cream-blended smoothies and ice slushies.

The Houston-based chain offers dozens of different teas, tea blends and coffee drinks, as well as a few food items such as squid balls, popcorn chicken and french fries.

Inspire Salon & Spa

PHOTO: inspire salon & spa/YELP

Inspire Salon & Spa is a new hair salon that's located at 5204 Cedar St.

In addition to hair cuts and coloring/styling services, the spot also offers facials, temporary henna tattoos, facials and waxing services. Personal care and pampering products are also available for purchase.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline