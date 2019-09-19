Experts, local officials offer advice as Imelda drenches southeast Texas

HOUSTON - Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda continues to pummel several southeast Texas counties Thursday morning, dumping more than 22 inches of rain in some areas.

Here's a look at advice from experts and officials in the area:

Harris County

What's happening: In less than 26 hours, Imelda poured more than 20 inches of rain in some parts of Harris County. Currently, the central portions of Harris County are experiencing rainfall rates of 4 to 6 inches per hour and a flash flood warning is in effect for the county until 1:30 p.m. Harris County officials warned residents the flash flood emergency was a "life-threatening situation" and asked everyone in the area to shelter in place and avoid travel. Officials said bayous throughout the county were rising rapidly.

Quote of note: Jeff Linder, meteorologist with Harris County Flood Control District: "Do not go into any underpasses or low-water areas. All of those are extremely dangerous."

Houston

What's happening: As Imelda moves slowly across the Houston area, flood waters continue to inundate roads throughout the area. A flash flood warning is in effect for central and southern Harris County until 1:30 p.m. In a press conference Thursday morning, Houston mayor sylvester Turner encouraged Houston residents to stay off the roadways until the rain system clears.

Quote of note: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: "I want to encourage everyone, over the next three to four hours, simply just stay where you are. You're safer where you are."

Chambers County

What's happening: Rain from Imelda continues to deluge Chambers County with several inches of rain, prompting dozens of road closures, water rescues, a hospital evacuation, and a disaster declaration. As of 9:30 a.m., water rescue teams evacuated at least 50 people to a shelter in Anahuac.

Quote of note: Chambers County Public Information Officer Ryan Holzaepfel: "If you don't have to get out there on the road, don't."

Dayton

What's happening: Earlier this morning, Dayton city officials issued a shelter in place warning for the entire city as Imelda pummeled the area with heavy rain. Several city streets, county roads and state highways in the area remain closed due to heavy flooding.

Quote of note: Dayton mayor Caoline Wazdeck: "It's getting better. A lot better. A little bit earlier, about two hours earlier, you couldn't go down any of the streets. It was completely flooded but now they're beginning to drain and people can just stay home so that our first responders don't have to tend to unnecessary events then I think we're going to be ok.

Texas Department of Public Safety

What's happening: Law enforcement and first responders in the area are prioritizing calls as flood waters strand people along the southeast Texas coast.

Quote of note: TxDPS Sgt. Eric Burse: "We don't want anyone to assume that just because it's raining a little bit in one area and not that much in another it's not going to impact you. That's not true. It can affect you".

Louisiana Cajun Navy

What's happening: As Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for southeast Texas Thursday morning due to flooding caused by Tropical Depression Imelda, the Louisiana Cajun Navy prepared to deploy rescue crews to the Texas Gulf. Cajun Navy CEO Clyde Caine said he was busy dispatching crews from his living room in Baton Rouge all morning.

Quote of note: "One lady called me crying. She was in waist-deep water. Another couple called and said they called 911 at 2:54 a.m. this morning. Of course this all happened overnight. It kind of caught us all off guard."

