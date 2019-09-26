Ex-deputy constable, husband accused of laundering $500,000 in drug money

AP Image

HOUSTON - A former Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable and her husband are accused of laundering $500,000 in drug money over the span of two months.

Betty Jean Molina, 56, and her husband, Henry Molina, 59, have been charged with conspiracy, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and four counts of money laundering.

According to federal prosecutors, Betty Jean Molina was working at the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office when the money was moved.

If convicted, the couple face decades in prison and up to a $10 million in fines.

Authorities did not release photos of either Betty Molina or her husband.

