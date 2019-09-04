Ex-constable activated Taser to taunt restrained, mentally ill hospital patient

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former constable was convicted of official oppression for taunting a mentally ill patient at the North Cypress Medical Center in May 2016.

Charles Sanville IV, 32, was sentenced to two years of probation and a $500 fine.

"Persons with mental illness are part of an exceedingly vulnerable population. When they are victimized, we prosecute," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "The victim in this case was tied to a hospital bed, and an officer abused his position of authority by taunting her with a Taser because he was angry. He had a duty to protect her, not hurt her."

What happened

The patient, who is now 28, was taken to the North Cypress Medical Center by ambulance as she had a psychiatric emergency.

Upon arrival at the hospital, a soft mask was placed over her mouth to prevent her from spitting. She was also tied to the bed with heavy-duty nylon restraints.

Sanville was a Harris County Precinct 4 constable at the time and was not employed by the hospital. He testified that the woman spat on him.

Nurses said Sanville activated the Taser while brandishing it at the woman.

The woman was not able to testify at Sanville's trial.

This was the second time Sanville stood trial for the offense. Last month, a hung jury led to a mistrial.

