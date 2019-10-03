Local

Everything that you need to know about Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal's funeral on Wednesday

It was a very special Wednesday in Houston as the city honored the life of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was shot from behind at least twice during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. He died after being flown to a hospital.

Since his death, Dhaliwal has been remembered as a kind and generous person who entered law enforcement to serve the community he dearly loved.

Here are several stories and images that show how Houston honored his life.

'Go out and be a Sandeep Dhaliwal': Houston honors fallen deputy

KPRC

Harris County Commissioner and former Sheriff Adrian Garcia salutes the casket of Deputy Sandeep Dahliwal during his funeral at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

PHOTOS: Houston honors Deputy Dhaliwal

KPRC

Mourners and honor guard gather outside the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019, for the funeral of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Prayers, tributes held for fallen Harris County Deputy Dhaliwal

Remembering Deputy Dhaliwal: Here are some of the most powerful moments from his memorial

KPRC

Sikh religious hymns are sung during the funeral for Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

Community comes together to say farewell to fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

KPRC

Members of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's family arrive at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.