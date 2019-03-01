Employee accused of invasive recording inside H-E-B bathroom

PASADENA, Texas - In his mug shot, Joseph Edward Guajardo is still wearing his work shirt.

The 19-year-old H-E-B employee has been charged with a felony count of invasive visual recording inside a bathroom or dressing room.

"You know, today is a crazy world," customer Michelle Ruiz said.

Authorities said the incident happened Wednesday night at the H-E-B at Fairmont Parkway and Space Center Boulevard, where Guajardo works.

According to police, a mother said she spotted Guajardo using a phone to shoot a picture of her 13-year-old son in the bathroom.

Management was called, and Guajardo was arrested and charged.

The district attorney's office said the incident may have involved Snapchat.

"You hear this kind of deviant behavior and you're just, like, (there's) a lot of shock factor to it," customer Ayub Mokarzel said.

Here is a statement from H-E-B on the incident:

"H-E-B strives to maintain a safe environment for all of our customers. We are looking into the matter and cooperating with the Pasadena Police Department with this ongoing investigation."

Guajardo posted a $1,000 bond and is out of jail.

Pasadena police are investigating the case.

