Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 79-year-old Denny Rogers, seen in this undated photo, who was last seen on Nov. 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find an elderly man last seen Sunday in Katy, officials wrote in a press release Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, he was found safe.

Denny Rogers, 79, was last seen walking away from the 5800 block of Brigstone Park Drive in Katy. Foul play is not suspected and officials are trying to verify Rogers' well-being.

