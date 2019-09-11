Duo accused of dropping off more than 500 pounds of trash at illegal dumping site

Surveillance cameras captured two men dropping off more than 500 pounds of trash at an illegal dumping site in north Harris County on July 27, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men who were caught on camera unloading trash near the intersection of East Richie Road and West Hardy Road have been charged with illegal dumping.

"It is becoming more and more prevalent in Harris County," said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. "We strategically set up undercover police cameras."

In the most recent instance, Herman said Jermain Bryant and Dwayne Norris are accused of getting rid of more than 500 pounds of construction materials and household items. They unloaded a trailer and a van full of trash bags, authorities said.

Herman said the men were seen getting out of a white van with the logo Donate or Trash I.N.G.

"Their job was to dispose of debris for customers and these two employees chose to dispose of it but in an illegal manner," Herman said.

The business website said that the company specializes, "in sorting, reusing and donating."

According to court documents, Bryant and Norris said the business owner was driving the van at the time of the incident.

When KPRC 2 attempted to contact the number listed on the website, the person who answered wouldn't give their identity and said that they had never heard of the two men.

Both Bryant and Norris were charged with illegal dumping, is a class-A misdemeanor.

Herman said the area has been cleaned up, but it's an issue he's taking seriously.

"There was a large amount of items and debris that were left there that could have been a hazard to the environment. We were able to work with the county to get the stuff cleaned up and picked up," he said.

Herman said that it's an ongoing investigation and his department could potentially file criminal or civil litigation against the company.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.