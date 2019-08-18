Man charged after off-duty HPD officer on motorcycle hit by suspected drunken driver, police say

A person is in custody after an HPD officer was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - A person is in custody after a Houston police officer was hurt when his motorcycle was hit -- and the driver of the other vehicle drove away -- in northeast Houston, officials said.

The hit-and-run was reported at 9 p.m. on Eastex Freeway at Will Clayton Parkway.

Police said the officer was struck by a white pickup truck driver while riding on his city motorcycle. The driver fled the scene.

Emergency workers took the officer to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK. KPRC has learned from Houston Council Member Dwight Boykins that the officer was discharged from the hospital this morning.

Police say a man has been charged with failure to render aid and driving while intoxicated. His name has not been released. Police say officers found the man thanks to witnesses and evidence found at the scene.

While police were investigating at that scene, another vehicle crashed through the barriers and the driver was arrested, suspected of being under the influence, authorities say. That driver is expected to be charged, police say.

