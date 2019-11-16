Driver of white pickup truck kills pedestrian in hit-and-run

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after being hit by a white pickup truck in a hit-and-run on N. Main and 43rd St on Friday night.

According to the police on the scene, the woman was walking south-bound on Main Street and attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk when they think the white pickup truck made a left turn onto from 43rd and failed to yield the pedestrian.

The woman, who police believe was in her 50s, died after arriving at Greater Heights Memorial Hermann Hospital.

This is a developing story. KPRC will update this story as more information comes available.

