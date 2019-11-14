Driver leads police on wild 125 mph chase in stolen truck, authorities say

A man is in custody after police said he led them on a high-speed chase through Houston’s west side.

The chase started around 2:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 290 near Mangum Road in northwest Houston, police said.

A patrol sergeant noticed a blue Dodge pickup truck traveling in the area, and when he ran the plate, it came back as stolen, authorities said.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop and a chase ensued, police said.

He led police from northwest Houston into west Houston and reached around 125 mph before the driver lost control and crashed into a drainage pond near the Katy Freeway and Kirkwood Road, authorities said.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

He is expected to be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading.



