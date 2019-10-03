Driver flees scene after striking girl who was walking with brother, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A girl was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in north Harris County, according to authorities.

The girl was walking with her brother, who was riding a bike, when she was struck in the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard. Authorities said they were walking home after going to a nearby convenience store.

The driver left the scene. Authorities said the vehicle was a black convertible with tinted windows.

Officials said the girl is 12 or 13 years old.

She was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. Officials said she sustained serious injuries. Her condition is unknown.

