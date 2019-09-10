Driver flees scene after hitting, killing one man, injuring another, police say

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is injured after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Main Street near Dunlap Street.

Police said the two men were crossing the road when a woman heading northbound on Main Street hit the two men and kept going.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The woman drove about a mile away to a Shell gas station, where she contacted her family, authorities said.

Officers said the woman’s family brought her back to the scene, where she was given a field sobriety test.

According to authorities, the driver did not show signs of intoxication, but she could still face charges for manslaughter and failure to render aid.

