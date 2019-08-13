Driver flees scene after crashing into two homes, causing gas leak, deputies say

HOUSTON - The driver of a pickup truck is missing after deputies said that person lost control and plowed into two homes in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Lori Brook Lane near Wortham Brook Lane.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, plowed into a garage, crashed through the side and slammed into the side of a neighbor’s home before fleeing the scene.

The impact also ruptured the gas line for both homes, according to authorities.

Neighbors said the first home was vacant and had just been put up for rent.

The woman living in the second home was not injured, but she will not be able to go back in the home until workers can fix the gas line, deputies said.

Authorities are working to locate the driver of the vehicle.

