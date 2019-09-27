Driver expected to be charged in connection with 5-vehicle crash near Spring High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver is likely to be charged after authorities said he caused a five-vehicle crash near Spring High School on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and I-45, investigators said the driver was on the feeder road when his vehicle crashed into four other cars at the intersection.

Three people were taken to area hospitals due to the crash, one in critical condition, authorities said.

"There's a lot of evidence out here with five vehicles being involved that we have to collect so that we can determine fault and make sure that everything is properly investigated," Harris County Precinct 4 Capt. James Blackledge said.

In addition to the damage and injuries, investigators said the crash forced the closure of the intersection for hours.

"Westbound Cypresswood is shut down on the east side of 45. Half of the northbound feeder is shut down. We have two lanes that are open over there. And then anybody going east, trying to go east from 45 on Cypresswood is shut down," Blackledge said.

The driver is expected to be charged.

"As it stands right now, I think at a minimum we're looking at an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and we're talking about a car. Because cars are deadly weapons," Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said.

