Drive-by shooting on Eastex Freeway leaves child injured by glass

HOUSTON - A child was injured by flying glass and a man was shot during a drive-by shooting at 13911 Eastex Freeway on Friday night.

According to the police, this is all started when an argument broke out between two parties at a nearby gas station. Authorities said the men were in separate cars and that multiple shots were fired as both vehicles took off from the scene and began chasing each other.

In the middle of the chaos, a stray bullet struck a third vehicle, shattering the glass that injured a male child in the backseat and an innocent bystander. There were other children in the backseat of the third vehicle, but they were not harmed.

The police were able to track down the car they believe was the intended target, which had two men inside. One of the men was shot but refused treatment at the scene. Both men have been detained.

The suspected shooter remains at-large.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.