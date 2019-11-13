Don't miss out: Elton John returns to Houston in 2020 for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

More than 40 years later, Elton John is as big as ever.

HOUSTON - If you missed out on Elton John's last farewell concert in Houston here's your chance to snag some tickets once again.

The global icon announced 24 new shows in North America for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and Houston is on the list with two new dates.

The two new Houston shows will take place on June 30 and July 1 in 2020 at the Toyota Center.

Rocketman fans can register for early access to tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale. Registration ends at 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

John's last-ever tour kicked off on Sept. 8, 2018, and is set to conclude in 2021 after 300 shows across five continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The superstar's last time in the Bayou City was on Dec. 8, 2018.

USA & Canada, the #EltonFarewellTour is headed your way with 24 NEW SHOWS! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Don't miss getting tickets with the fan verified pre-sale 👇



Sign up: https://t.co/Z8QlwaH8GD ✨ pic.twitter.com/3PLiFif8vi — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 13, 2019

