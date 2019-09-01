Disney fans will love this Disney store concept coming to 2 Houston Target stores

Listen up Houston Disney fans: Two Houston Target stores will have a Disney store within its store.

Target announced the stores on its website. The stores are two of the 25 locations nationwide that will feature these boutiques.

These new “shop-in-shop” locations will launch in October, with 40 more opening by October 2020. The fun will also be available in a new digital experience at Target.com/Disneystore.

The Disney store at Target will feature more than 450 items including toys, games, apparel and accessories, with more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations.

Shoppers will find favorites like Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior characters, Classic Disney plush, apparel, home and holiday products, along with collectibles like the Disney Animators’ Collection.

Target says it worked closely with Disney to co-develop and design the store experience with features like music, interactive displays, photo ops and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.

Here are the Houston locations that will have these shopping experiences soon:

Pasadena

5757 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505-3905

Houston North Central

19511 I H 45, Spring, TX 77388-6015



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.