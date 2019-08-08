Devers ISD heads back to class, will be testing a 4-day school week

Copyright 2019 CNN

DEVERS, Texas - Summer has come to an end for some students in Liberty County.

Devers Independent School District will be kicking off the 2019-2020 school year Thursday, and while that means getting back to routine, not everything will be the same.

In March, the district approved a four-day school week as part of a three-year pilot program, according to a news release sent by the district.

According to Devers ISD, the change has a 92.6% approval rate.

The district said in part:

Not having school on Friday will allow kids additional time to learn, explore, imagine, play, travel, have fun with friends and create memories with their families. Learning will be more productive with a room full of students that are rested on Monday morning. Student burn out is real … Being able to maintain our high expectations with a 4-day instructional week (with the same amount of instructional minutes as a 5-day week) will require changes from all of us, but we see these changes as new challenges that will make our district even better.

Devers students headed back to class Thursday will have to wait for the change to take effect. The district will have Friday classes for the first three weeks of school and two Fridays in May.

There are currently only two schools in the district: a junior high and an elementary school, both at the same address.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.