Deshaun Watson, Texans help make dream come true for teen battling leukemia

Houston Texans/ Twitter

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson helped make a Cy-Creek High School senior's dreams come true.

Ethan Hughes is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with leukemia. The 17-year-old takes chemo pills every single day in his fight to beat cancer.

On Saturday, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hughes' dreams became a reality.

His wish was to catch a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.

“It’s really cool to finally be out here. It’s really fun,” Hughes said.

Watson threw him a few balls in the endzone and you would have thought he was DeAndre Hopkins because he didn’t drop a single one.

“It’s a blessing man, to have a guy like himself to continue to work hard never get discouraged," Watson said.

Hughes also got his own locker in the Texans locker room, a pair of gloves and a brand new pair of Nike cleats.

