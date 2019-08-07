Derion Vence bond set at $45K for injury to a child charge, bringing bond total to $90K

HOUSTON - A court hearing for Derion Vence has been rescheduled for next month.

Vence was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday for his latest charge in connection with the death of Meleah Davis, but the 27-year-old was a no-show.

On Monday, Vence was charged with an additional charge of intentionally causing the injury to a child, which carries a penalty of five to 99 years in prison.

Vence was previously charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse. On Wednesday, a Harris County District Court judge set his bond at $45,000 for each of the charges, bringing his new bond total to $90,000.

Vence, who dated Maleah’s mother, reported the 4-year-old missing May 4.

According to investigators, Vence claimed he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found May 31 in Arkansas.

Vence is scheduled to appear in court on Sept.16.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.