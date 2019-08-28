Deputies recount pursuit, arrest of Haskell on day 3 of Stay Family slayings trial

HOUSTON - Three deputies took the stand Wednesday in day three of the trial for the Stay family slayings.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Clayton Marshall and two other deputies recounted their accounts of the pursuit and arrest of Randall Haskell.

Marshall testified that after the fatal shooting and while he was searching for Haskell, he encountered a frantic family who said Haskell was on his way to kill them.

Moments later, he saw other deputies chasing Haskell, who was driving a Honda Civic, Marshall said.

Another deputy who took the stand said that during the chase, he saw Haskell put a gun to his head.

During the testimonies, a recording of a call between Haskell and deputies in which authorities try to get Haskell to surrender was played as prosecutors worked to prove Haskell was not insane at the time of the shooting.

Haskell is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his sister-in-law, her husband and four of their children.

