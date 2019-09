HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two deputies were taken to an area hospital Saturday after they were exposed to unidentified fumes at a home in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said, the deputies were investigating a possible drug overdose at a home in the 14200 block of Bonney Brier Drive, which is near Willowbrook Mall.

The condition of the deputies is not known.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.