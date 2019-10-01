Daughter of couple killed in front of NW Harris County home searches for answers

HOUSTON - A family is searching for answers nearly a week after a triple shooting in northwest Harris County.

Ramiro and Rosalba Reyes were shot to death in front of their own home after returning home from the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The couple’s daughter told KPRC that she wants answers because the killer is still on the loose.

What happened

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at the couple's home at Francitas and Pleasanton drives, according to authorities. Family members told KPRC that Ramiro and Rosalba Reyes were killed in the gunfire. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years. Officials said they are not sure why the couple were shot at or how many shooters were involved.

What family members are saying

The couple's daughter, Elizabeth, said that she wants answers because her parents' killer is on the loose.

“Somebody saw something,” she said. “There is no motive and no reason some would do this to my parents.”

Elizabeth told KPRC that her family members and neighbors have been living in fear since last week.

“The fact that these people killed my parents and were so heartless and they are still out there, “ she said. “I want them caught, I want answers. My parents deserve answers,” she said.

What we know

According to the Sherrif's Office, there are no updates in the case at this time.

What’s next

Funeral services for the Reyeses will be held Friday. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

