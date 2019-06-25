Dao's Pho and Chinese Food brings Vietnamese fare to Westchase

If you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Dao's Pho and Chinese Food, the newcomer is located at 3758 S. Gessner in Westchase.

This new Asian fusion eatery offers pho, rice, chicken, spicy noodles, beef and seafood. On the menu, expect to see items like banh mi sandwiches, lo mein, fried rice and bun vermicelli dishes.

Dao's Pho and Chinese Food has a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Rickey D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 17, wrote, "Vietnamese food was like mom's cooking. Very friendly staff. Most importantly the food comes out very quick, perfect for those on the go with limited lunch times. If you're looking for a pho to-go to be eaten back in the office, they offer pho bowls to-go. Complete with deep bowl, utensils, veggies and sauces."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dao's Pho and Chinese Food is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

