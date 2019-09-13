All clear given after reports of gunmen at Cy-Fair ISD school, authorities say

One person had been detained and authorities are searching for a second person after hearing reports of a gunman inside a school in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

HOUSTON - One person had been detained and authorities are searching for a second person after hearing reports of a gunman inside a school in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

According to authorities, reports came in around 10 a.m. Friday that there were two possible gunmen inside Langham Creek High School in the Cy-Fair Independent School District.

The high school was put into lockdown as authorities searched the premises.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Cy-Fair ISD police, and deputies said one person has been detained.

Cy-Fair ISD Police posted a tweet around 10:30 a.m. saying all students were safe. The school was lifting the lockdown and it will resume normal business, according to the tweet.

Authorities said they are still searching for a reported second person.

There have been no reports of any shots fired and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.