Crossing guard, mailman witness shooting that injured 2 near southeast Houston school

HOUSTON - A crossing guard and a mailman were among people who witnessed a shooting Monday that injured two people near a southeast Houston school.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. at Berkley and Glover streets, near Sanchez Elementary School.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported two people were walking near the intersection when a black Ford sedan stopped nearby. A young man holding a shotgun and wearing a bandana got out of the car and started shooting at the two people, police said. They said the gunman jumped back in the car and sped away.

The crossing guard called the school and told officials not to release students, which prompted a brief lockdown.

The two victims are expected to survive, police said.

