Houston fire crews work to put out a 2-alarm fire at a townhome in southwest Houston on Oct. 8, 2019.

Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a home in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.

The first reports of the fire at a townhome on Bering Drive and Sugarhill Drive came in at 12:28 p.m. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 12:42 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire and HFD confirmed at about 1:49 p.m. that the fire was fully extinguished.

Arson investigators are at the scene.

2-11 townhome fire at Bering Dr near Sugar Hill Dr. Crews have extinguished the fire. No injuries reported. Arson is on scene investigating. @FireChiefofHFD @PioHouston @SheldraBrigham @abbycortez pic.twitter.com/VEumqEFpIr — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 8, 2019

