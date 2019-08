CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Crenshaw Elementary School has been placed in lock-out mode because of a nearby search being conducted by authorities.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, someone ran from authorities in the area of Pecan Street and Bear Bayou Drive.

*******CRENSHAW ELEMENTARY HAS BEEN PLACE ON LOCKDOWN FOR PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES**********

PECAN & BEAR BAYOU IN CHANNELVIEW

SUSPECT EVADING IN STOLEN VEHICLE AND BAILED ON FOOT / DEPUTIES HAVE ESTABLISHED A PERIMETER / K9 EN ROUTE — HCCO Pct. 3 (@HCCOPct3) August 21, 2019

A message posted on the school’s website said lock-out mode means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

This story is developing.

