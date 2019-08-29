Convicted felon vying for city council seat cuts interview short when asked about application answer

HOUSTON - Cynthia Kay Bailey is one of 14 candidates running in Council District B to replace term-limited City Council Member Jerry Davis.

Bailey was born and raised in the district.

She says she wants to focus on neighborhood issues.

"I felt that if you want change, then you have to do it yourself sometimes,” Bailey said.

What makes Bailey's candidacy problematic? She's a convicted felon.

Bailey was convicted of theft after forging a $14,500 check. In 2007, she served 18 months of a 10-year sentence.

"It was something that happened back in 2007. I'm not ashamed of it,” she said Thursday.

When she was informed that her conviction barred her from running for city office, she expressed surprise.

"No, that's not what I was told,” she said.

The city ballot application requires all candidates to swear that they’ve never been convicted of a felony. Bailey signed that affidavit but said that’s not how she understood it.

"From what I had read ... when I asked about could I run for City Council ... it was you can run for anything other than a state position,” she said.

What the affidavit Bailey signed says in part:

“I have not declared totally mentally incapacitated ... nor have I been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”

Bailey's interview with KPRC 2 didn't last long after questioning her about the affidavit. We were interrupted by Bailey’s public relations advisor and Bailey got up and left.

