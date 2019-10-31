Conroe man faces charges after accidentally shooting friend with AK-47 pistol, police say

21-year-old Deondre “DD” Johnson was arrested after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Conroe, Texas on Oct. 30, 2019.

CONROE, Texas - A Conroe man faces charges after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., Conroe police responded to the White Oak apartment complex at 2330 Montgomery Park Blvd. for an accidental shooting report. Police and paramedics found 19-year-old Taylor Abner with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They performed life-saving measures and CPR, but Abner succumbed to his injuries.

Several witnesses and bystanders in the apartment complex told police they saw 21-year-old Deondre "DD" Johnson smoking marijuana with Abner and playing with an AK-47 pistol before the shooting.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree felony manslaughter. Another person, a 17-year-old, was arrested on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge. They were both taken to Montgomery County Jail.

