Congratulations! Mom welcomes baby boy in van parked along North Freeway

HOUSTON - It was an exciting morning for a mother, baby and firefighters with Station 67.

Around 1:52 a.m. Monday, the baby boy made his exciting entry into the world in a van parked along the North Freeway near Gulf Bank in north Houston.

"The engine and the ambulance were dispatched," said Joshua Ream, with the Houston Fire Department. "While we were en route, we were getting status updates that the patient was actively giving birth."

When firefighters arrived, they found a white van on the shoulder of the freeway where a woman had just given birth in the front passenger seat.

Firefighters said the new family was remarkably calm as they assisted the mother and newborn into the ambulance.

"We found mom and baby in the front seat and baby was wrapped up," said Joseph Leon, with the Houston Fire Department. "They were calm, extremely calm. We made a lot of situation where its hectic, but mom was perfectly calm and I think dad was still talking to our dispatch (and they were) telling him congrats over the phone."

Mom and baby were transported to a hospital, and firefighters said they are both doing well.

