Harris County Commissioner and former Sheriff Adrian Garcia salutes the casket of Deputy Sandeep Dahliwal during his funeral at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot and killed during a traffic stop in last week.

The fallen deputy’s funeral is being held Wednesday. A series of events honoring Dhaliwal, including processions, a traditional Sikh funeral and a law enforcement funeral, began about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can follow live coverage of the day’s events here.

App users click here to view the live coverage.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.