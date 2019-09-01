Comic book-themed cafe opens in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Calling all comic nerds!

Comix Cafe opened its comic book-themed cafe in Tomball officially Aug. 24. The cafe is located at 27620 Tx-249BUS, Suite A6.

The cafe owner, Darrin Stringfield, said his idea was to revitalize the old comic shop scene by mixing it with a coffee shop. The Comix Cafe is a place where guests can come and enjoy reading material or game over a cup of coffee and a selection of the cafe's fresh-baked pastries.

Stringfield said he's been inspired to combine his love of comics and baking since he was a child.

Take a look at what the cafe has to offer below:

