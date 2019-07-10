Cloud10 Creamery makes Greenway/Upper Kirby Area debut with desserts and more

A new ice cream and sorbet spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 3502 S. Shepherd Drive in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area, the new arrival is called Cloud10 Creamery.

Cloud10 Creamery uses fresh ingredients to make small batches of handmade, gourmet ice creams and sorbets a half a gallon at a time. There's no artificial flavoring, extracts or other additives in the ice creams and sorbets.

On the rotating menu, expect to see a mix of traditional and innovative ice cream flavors such as classic vanilla bean, dark chocolate sea salt caramel, fresh mint chocolate chip and maple butter pecan, as well as earl grey lemon, red currant mascarpone, gingersnap and banana cinnamon. Sorbets are available in mango, lemon mint, green apple and coconut with cherry flavors. The waffle cones are made in house, and the ice cream shop also offers protein bars, push pops and doggy treats.

Cloud10 Creamery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Hieu T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Wow! This has to be my favorite ice cream parlor in the city. They definitely have a great range of flavors, and each one is done really well."

And Jessica E. wrote, "Lots of different flavor selections. This service was great. The ice cream was delightful."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cloud10 Creamery is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

