Clerk killed during southern Houston gas station robbery

HOUSTON - A clerk was shot and killed Monday by two masked men who held up a gas station in southern Houston.

The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. at the Valero on Reed Road at State Highway 288.

Police said the two men, who were traveling in a black sedan, ran into the store with guns drawn and fired shots before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the victim was a 29-year-old man from Palestine who had moved to the United States to support his family.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

