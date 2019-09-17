City officials prepare for potential flood threat

HOUSTON - Once again, Southeast Texas is preparing for another major rainfall event that has the potential to produce major flooding across the region.

Although we're more than 24 hours away, people already have safety plans on their minds.

"We're going to get a plan to be prepared with food, water," said Nancy Martinez, of Houston. "And probably any Plan B, because you never know."

Antonio Rios wants to make sure his family is secure during the storm.

"Prepare with food and enough supplies for my kids," Rios said. "And food and water just to be safe and prepare for whenever the power goes out."

Leaders at the state and city levels are sending out plans and suggestions to prepare. On Monday, the City of Houston Public Works Department reminded people to clean storm drains and ditches -- as blocked passageways are the primary cause of flooded neighborhoods. They also are asking people to secure items that might float away.

Lake Houston already had been lowered for a rehabilitation project on the dam. Contractors are securing the work site for the expected rain.

Gov. Greg Abbott already has directed the state to prepare for the rain. In addition to elevating the State Operations Center to Level Three increased readiness, the state Division of Emergency Management will be assembling four Texas A&M Task Force 1 boat squads in coastal areas.

Leaders say it will take a combined effort to weather the storm and people we spoke to are ready to do their part.

Antonio Rios said he is "just prepared all the time. For the worst-case scenario, all the time."

