Churroholics & Hiccups brings desserts and more to Willowbrook

A new spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and juices and smoothies has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 17527 State Highway 249 in Willowbrook, the new arrival is called Churroholics & Hiccups.

Churroholics & Hiccups is a regional franchise with 19 locations scattered across Texas, Arizona and California. The spot serves up flavored churros, ice cream, milkshakes, coffee and tea. Menu items range from cookies and cream churros to ice cream and churro combos, slushies and more. (Explore the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Monica L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 25, wrote, "Prepare yourself for a sugar coma! ... The first bite hooked me! I knew I was in love all over again — their chocolate ice cream had tiny brownie bites that complemented well with their sweet fresh strawberries, tart blueberries and delicious bananas, and this is all without the churro."

Yelper Wonju R. added, "Call me a churroholic! ... Other than waiting for a while, we were able to get our hands on the original churros! It was warm, fresh, tasty and heavenly."

Head on over to check it out: Churroholics & Hiccups is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

