HOUSTON - A child was hospitalized after being injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Southwind Street.

Houston police said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the drive-by. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in unknown condition.

Police are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

