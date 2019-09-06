Child attacked by dog in northwest Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON - A child was attacked by a dog Friday in the Inwood neighborhood of northwest Houston, authorities said.

The attack was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Alabonson Road near Bayou Forest Drive.

According to a tweet by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, the 5-year-old child suffered injuries to the leg. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the tweet.

5 year old attacked by dog. 7300 blk. Alabonson. Just before 7:30am. Child's injuries to leg not considered life threatening. He was taken to hospital for evaluation and treatment. Unidentified citizen shot and killed dog before deputy arrived. Investigation underway. #hounews pic.twitter.com/e8apmawZ05 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 6, 2019

Someone nearby shot and killed the dog before authorities arrived, according to the tweet.

An investigation is underway, according to the tweet.

This story is developing.

