Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Want to hit up the freshest new spots in Houston? From a dessert bar to a cocktail bar, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to land near you.

Popfancy Dessert Bar

Photo: popfancy dessert bar/Yelp

A new addition to the Bellaire Food Street complex in Sharpstown, Popfancy Dessert Bar is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. Located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A6, the dessert bar specializes in making all-natural sweet treats, like gourmet fruity (non-dairy) and creamy (with dairy) ice pops, waffles and ice cream sundaes, by hand. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the full menu and latest flavor creations here.

Loft18 Houston

Photo: loft18 houston/Yelp

Stroll past 2313 Edwards St. in Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park and you'll find Loft18 Houston, a new lounge and "virtual golf bar." Here, you can rent a golf simulation stall where you can hit real golf balls at a large 4K video screen to play dozens of different virtual courses. You can also watch live television while enjoying classic American bar food, beer and boozy beverages. Yelpers are fans of Loft18 Houston: It's got five stars out of six reviews, so far.

Chutney Bowl

PHOTO: jimmy v./YELP

Now open at 309 Gray St., Suite 109, in Midtown is Chutney Bowl, a casual Indian restaurant. As an "express Indian kitchen," the eatery offers authentic Indian dishes, like chicken tikka marsala, paneer vindaloo and lamb biryani, as well as build your own bowls, burritos and salads.

