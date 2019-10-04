Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Houston? From a Himalayan/Nepalese eatery to a sandwich shop, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open their doors recently.

Momo House

Photo: rai a./Yelp

New to 6121 Hillcroft, Suite T1 in Gulfton is Momo House, an authentic Himalayan/Nepalese spot open for lunch, dinner and late night. On the menu, look for classic regional meals such as Nepali momos (steamed dumplings), pan fried noodles and a sweet/tangy chicken dish.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Photo: matt s./Yelp

At 12151 Westheimer Road and you'll find The Toasted Yolk Cafe, the Elridge outpost of the New American cafe chain that offer classic breakfast, brunch and lunch items such as omelets, Belgian waffles, quesadillas and sandwiches. Yelpers are fans of The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It's got five stars out of six reviews, so far. Catering services are also available.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

PHOTO: halal f./YELP

On the hunt for a new spot to score sandwiches? Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened its latest outpost, located in the Heights at 1051 Heights Blvd., Suite 180. Here you can build your own sandwich with your choice of bread, meats, veggies, spreads and other toppings, or choose from a large selection of made-to-order menu items. Ike's Love & Sandwiches offers catering services and has locations in California, Arizona and Hawaii.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.