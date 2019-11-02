Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Interested in getting the lowdown on the freshest new spots in Houston? From a fitness center to a Chinese restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to arrive near you.

Life Time Athletic

Photo:Christopher w M. /Yelp

Life Time Athletic is a gym, that recently opened at 1 City Club Drive in Greenway.

This fitness club franchise, based in Minnesota, has nine other Houston-area locations, according to the Houston Chronicle. The 80,000-square foot "luxurious athletic resort" includes an Olympic-size pool, two basketball courts, weights and cardio machines, a spa, multiple studios for fitness classes, a sauna, a restaurant, co-working spaces and a childcare area.

Rosalie Italian Soul

Photo: lance f./Yelp

Head over to 400 Dallas St., C. Baldwin Hotel downtown, and you'll find Rosalie Italian Soul, a new Italian spot, offering pizza and more.

This spot was created by "Top Chef Masters" contestant and restaurateur Chris Cosentino, who named the spot after his grandmother and designed the space to resemble her home in the 1970s. Menu standouts include the prosciutto pizza, Shells & Clams (conchiglie pasta, clams, parsley and garlic "white" or "spicy red" sauce) and the salumi charcuterie board (salami, hot coppa, prosciutto, mortadella, olives and pickled vegetables). Explore the rest of the menu here.

Panda Garden

Photo: panda garden/Yelp

New to 5475 W. Loop South in Greenway is Panda Garden, a Chinese spot.

Panda Garden offers wonton and vegetable soup, egg rolls, dumplings as well as rice and noodle dishes. There are lunch combos available until 4 p.m. and fresh sauces offered separately. Currently, Panda Garden only offers take out and delivery, but the business plans to open a dining room by the end of the year. (Check out the full menu here.)

StretchLab

StretchLab is a new fitness and instruction spot that's located at 6702 Ferris St. This franchise, which has locations across the country, aims to help members reduce stress, increase their flexibility and improve their posture and range of motion. Trained flexologists lead group stretching classes or take clients through customized one-on-one sessions.

