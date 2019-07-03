Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Ready to discover the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a seafood restaurant to a Spanish eatery, read on to see the newest businesses to land around town.

MAD

Photo: luciana m./Yelp

A new addition to Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, MAD is a cocktail bar and Spanish spot, offering tapas and more that's located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C-180.

MAD offers up seafood, salad, beef, tapas and wood-roasted rice. Look for dishes like the bravas tomas with potatoes, spicy oil and garlic alioli, or the serranito with pan de cristal, secreto, tomato, caramelized onion, Jamón Serrano de Bellota, Manchego and fried green bell peppers. Save room after dinner for the huevos volanores with passion fruit mousse, mascarpone cream and white chocolate aerated rocks. (Check out the entire menu here.)

The Juicy Crab

Photo: todd s./Yelp

Stroll past 17278 Tomball Parkway in Willowbrook and you'll find The Juicy Crab, a new seafood spot. This franchise has 11 locations across Georgia. In the words of the business' Facebook page, the food will make you feel like "you are near the coast of New Orleans, near the Jazz district, enjoying the most uniquely seasoned seafood."

On the menu, look for crawfish, lemon pepper wings, oysters or the seafood combos with shrimp, clams, crabs, mussels or lobster, all served with corn, potato and either Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper or Juicy Special seasoning. (Here's the entire menu.)

Loch Bar

Photo: Loch Bar/Yelp

An Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area newcomer, Loch Bar is a bar and seafood spot that's located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G110.

This upscale seafood tavern serves up fish, caviar, oysters, shrimp, sandwiches and salad. Menu standouts include the shellfish towers with the chef's selection of East Coast oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, mussels, Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster and crudos, as well as the Maryland crab cakes and the Tsar Imperial Osetra caviar. (Take a look at the rest of the menu here.)

Mariscos Yucatan

Photo: imelda c./Yelp

A new addition to Central Northwest , Mariscos Yucatan is a seafood spot that's located at 10510 Northwest Freeway.

Mariscos Yucatan offers both traditional Mexican and American seafood dishes. However, in the words of the business' Facebook page, "Mariscos Yucatan [is] not limited to seafood. Wings, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches also available."

Main courses selections include fried or grilled fish served with fries and salad, the shrimp mixed grill combo of filleted fish and breaded shrimp and the fried or grilled chicken sandwich. (Explore the menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.