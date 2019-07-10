Check out the 5 top spots in Houston's Neartown-Montrose neighborhood

Spending time in Neartown-Montrose? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue restaurant to a Middle Eastern restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Neartown-Montrose, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Pit Room

Photo: ibrahim h./Yelp

Topping the list is barbecue spot The Pit Room. Located at 1201 Richmond Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,464 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features Texas-style barbecue meats, including beef brisket, pork ribs, turkey and chicken, and sides such as mac & cheese, potato salad, elote, charro beans and coleslaw. The restaurant also offers bulk to-go orders and catering services for when you need more than just a barbecue sandwich or platter.

2. Uchi

Photo: justin a./Yelp

Next up is contemporary Japanese restaurant and sushi bar Uchi, situated at 904 Westheimer Road.With 4.5 stars out of 1,765 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Serving innovative and classic Japanese fare, the restaurant offers appetizers, hot and cold entrees, sushi/sashimi, sakes and desserts.

3. Baby Barnaby's

Photo: lauren k./Yelp

Traditional American spot Baby Barnaby's is another top choice for breakfast, brunch, lunch and early dinners. Yelpers give the business, located at 602 Fairview St., 4.5 stars out of 1,273 reviews.

Look for French toast, corned beef hash and eggs, salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, steaks, ribs, chicken and more on the menu.

4. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

PHOTO: BELLY G./YELP



Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine, a cafeteria and Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,001 Yelp reviews.Head over to 912 Westheimer St. to see for yourself.

The restaurant features an extensive buffet and entree menu of traditional Middle Eastern fare, as well as many vegan-friendly options, such as fresh-baked pita bread, salads, kebabs, shawarma and hot vegetable side dishes.

5. Tacos Tierra Caliente

PHOTO: OLIVIA H./YELP



Finally, there's Tacos Tierra Caliente, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 790 reviews.Stop by 2003 W. Alabama St. to hit up the food truck next time you're in the neighborhood.

The casual spot serves traditional Mexican soft tacos, as well as nachos, quesadillas, soups, salads, enchiladas, parrilladas and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.