Check out the 5 top spots in Houston's Mid West neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mid West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse

Topping the list is steakhouse and Brazilian spot Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 5865 Westheimer Road, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,364 reviews on Yelp.

This chain has locations in Atlanta, Chicago and San Antonio. The steakhouse serves up meats cooked over an open flame and sliced tableside. On the menu, look for the marinated leg of lamb, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, ribeye and Picanha, the house specialty. Vegetarian diners can opt for the salad bar, which has over 30 items. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Pappas Bros Steakhouse

Next up is steakhouse Pappas Bros Steakhouse, situated at 5839 Westheimer Road. With 4.5 stars out of 966 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This steakhouse has two Houston area locations, along with one in Dallas. The restaurant offers a wide selection of steak, seafood, soup and salad. Menu standouts include the porterhouse steak, the broiled ora king salmon filet and the Colorado lamb rack. (Explore the full menu here.)

3. Thai Gourmet

Thai spot Thai Gourmet is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6324 Richmond Ave., four stars out of 1,997 reviews.

This spot was named "Best Thai food in Houston" by the Houston Press in 2017. The restaurant has been serving up spicy noodles, curries and rice dishes since 1995. Try the drunken noodles and the crab fried rice. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Flying Idlis

Flying Idlis, an Indian, breakfast and brunch and vegetarian spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 169 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9411 Richmond Ave. to see for yourself.

The menu features a variety of South-Indian style breakfast favorites like dosas (rice crepes) and the namesake idlis (fried rice cakes). (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

5. Nu Ice & Drinks

Check out Nu Ice & Drinks, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 579 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea at 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1.

Patrons ordering shaved ice here are asked to pick a size (mountain or hill), an ice flavor (15 varieties, including green tea, strawberry and almond), toppings (candies, lychee jelly, poppers, pudding and fruit) and a sauce (caramel, condensed milk and Nutella). In addition to shaved ice, the spot also offers milk tea, iced coffee, smoothies and hot drinks. (The full menu can be found here.)

