Check out the 5 top spots in Houston's Acres Home neighborhood

Visiting Acres Home, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a Cajun spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Acres Home, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Aim Thai Restaurant

Photo: lan n./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Aim Thai Restaurant. Located at 9734 W. Montgomery Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

This fast-casual spot serves up curry, spring rolls and rice and noodle dishestopped with chicken, beef, pork or tofu. Try the fried shrimp, the Pad Kee Mao (flat stir-fried noodles with veggies), the pineapple fried rice and the mango sticky rice for dessert. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Burns Original BBQ

Photo: christie n./Yelp

Next up is Burns Original BBQ, a spot to score barbecue, situated at 8307 1/2 De Priest St. With four stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This family-run business has been serving up smoked meats since 1973, according to the Houston Press. On the menu, look for the chopped beef sandwich, ribs and sausage links, as well as half-pound dinners filled with one, two or three meats and side options like dirty rice and green beans. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. GrindHouse

GrindHouse, a spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5403 N. Shepherd Drive, 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.

According to the business's Yelp page, GrindHouse serves up "an array of freshly baked goods such as doughnuts and kolaches." The menu also features hot and cold coffee and espresso drinks and smoothies, as well as breakfast sandwiches and lunchtime paninis.

4. Frio To Go

Photo: frio to go/Yelp

Frio To Go, a drive-thru bar that offers shaved ice and juices and smoothies, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5405 W. TC Jester, Building A, to see for yourself.

This spot serves up "a variety of daiquiris, margaritas, Coladas and cocktails, and all of them are frozen," states the business's Yelp page. "We have shaved ice sno-cones and smoothies for a family-friendly atmosphere, and offer the conveniences of both a drive-thru, and in-store service." (Here's the full menu.)

5. Esther's Signature Restaurant

Photo: Betsy G./Yelp

Finally, check out Esther's Signature Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern, Cajun/Creole and breakfast and brunch spot at 1102 Pinemont Drive, Suite A-1.

This is the second location for the local chain. On the brunch menu, look for Cajun favorites like shrimp & grits and the boudin ball skillet. Other menu standouts include the chicken waffles, the chicken fried steak & eggs and the waffle club sandwich. (Find the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.