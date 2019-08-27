Check out the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Spring Branch West neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Spring Branch West has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese sandwich spot to a noodle house.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Branch West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Topping the list is Vietnamese and vegetarian spot Roostar Vietnamese Grill, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite I, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,239 reviews on Yelp.

The spot serves up 10 types of banh mi sandwiches, meat boxes (chicken, beef or pork) and sides like wings, eggrolls and salad.Try the grilled pork sandwich, stuffed with jalapeños, pickled carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, soy sauce and cucumbers. (Check out the menu here.)

2. Soho Nail Lounge

Photo: alison h./Yelp

Next up is nail salon, skin care and waxing spot Soho Nail Lounge, situated at 9738 Katy Freeway, Suite 200. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The salon offers spa manicures, six types of pedicures, nail services like shellac, dip powder and solar acrylic nails. Other services include waxing, facials and eyelashes. (Find all the salon's services here.)

3. Bon Ga Korean Restaurant

Photo: mary o./Yelp

Korean spot Bon Ga Korean Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9861 Long Point Road, four stars out of 166 reviews.

This restaurant made Eater's list of top spicy food spots in Houston. It offers noodle dishes, beef, pork, seafood, soup, stew and more. Look for the kimchi pancakes, the purple rice and the spicy tofu soup.

4. Papa Yu

Photo: papa yu/Yelp

Papa Yu, a sushi bar that offers poke and desserts, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1037 Blalock Road to see for yourself.

Papa Yu's menu ranges from snacks like fish cakes, popcorn chicken and dumplings to signature poke bowls and sushi rolls. Try the tempura bowl with charcoal rice or the Philadelphia roll. There is also a full menu of specialty drinks like milk tea and lemonade. (Explore the menu here.)

5. Manna Noodle House

Photo: clara y./Yelp

Finally, check out Manna Noodle House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean and Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 9887 Long Point Road.

This restaurant serves up soup, fried rice, noodle dishes with beef, seafood, pork or chicken. Try the black bean noodles/seafood soup combo, along with the spicy rice cakes and the sweet and sour beef.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline